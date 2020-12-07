5 things to know for December 7: Coronavirus, White House transition, marijuana, Venezuela, India

4. Venezuela

Candidates supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro secured control of the country's parliament , known as the National Assembly, after a contentious Sunday election. Key opposition candidates boycotted the election over accusations of fraud and corruption in other areas of the Venezuelan government. The National Assembly had previously been controlled by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, widely recognized to be the interim President of Venezuela. However, it now returns to the influence of Maduro despite an economy ruined by mismanagement , stifling US oil sanctions and the mass emigration of citizens beleaguered by hunger, oppression and poverty.

5. India

More than 300 people in southeastern India have been hospitalized with an unidentified illness with a range of symptoms including seizures, loss of consciousness and nausea. Though India has had a difficult battle with coronavirus, this illness is completely unrelated, and local officials said all patients tested negative for Covid-19. Authorities are now testing water samples in the area for contamination, as well as other sources like food and milk. Neurologists and other specialists have also been called to the area to perform further neurotoxic tests.