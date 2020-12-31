5 things to know for December 31: Coronavirus, transition, stimulus, Brexit, Yemen

2. White House transition

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley says he will formally object to the results of the 2020 presidential election when Congress meets early next week to count the Electoral College votes. He is the first senator to announce plans to object to the results, along with Republican Rep. Mo Brooks. Their combined efforts will force the House and Senate to formally debate the matter, providing a platform for President Trump's baseless conspiracy theories claiming the election was stolen from him. To be clear, the debate and the vote afterward won't change the outcome of the election. But it will delay the results and create an ugly scene for Republicans who'd have to decide how long to tacitly entertain Trump's false election fraud allegations.

3. Stimulus

After rejecting a measure that would increase coronavirus stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell attacked the House-passed bill and said it has "no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate." As part of the political maneuvering, Sen. Bernie Sanders vowed to delay a vote to override Trump's veto of the military funding bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act until the issue of bigger stimulus payments is addressed. It's looking more and more likely that this session of Congress will end without any movement on increased payments at all. Meanwhile, $600 stimulus checks are already on their way to some Americans. Oh, and the Census Bureau is going to miss today's deadline to produce its final population count for 2020. The agency said it will deliver the final results soon.