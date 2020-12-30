5 things to know for December 30: Covid, stimulus, transition, Argentina, Nashville

1. Coronavirus

The US hit a new dismal daily coronavirus record, with 3,725 deaths recorded yesterday. What was once an unthinkable number is now a possible precursor to what medical experts are warning will be an "awful" rest of the winter. One epidemiologist said the US is now past the point of waves and spikes and is in the middle of a "viral tsunami." The new Covid-19 variant first found in the UK has also made it to the US, with a case recorded in Colorado. The new variant spreads more quickly but does not appear to be more deadly. Meanwhile, health officials are concerned over the slow rollout of tens of millions of vaccine doses. The federal government's Operation Warp Speed promised that 20 million doses would be administered before January 1, but only 11 million have been distributed, and just over 2 million have actually been given to people.