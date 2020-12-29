5 things to know for December 29: Stimulus, coronavirus, military bill, Andre Hill, billionaire death

The US reported a record number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 on Monday: 121,235 in all. With hospitalization rates this high, doctors warn hospitals will soon have to begin rationing care, essentially making life or death decisions about who gets the opportunity for treatment and who doesn't. Some hospitals are already employing battlefield-level triage techniques to keep pace with the number of patients pouring in. As we close in on the one-year mark in the pandemic, new figures released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reveal the infection rate in Wuhan, where the virus first started, could have been 10 times higher than the official figure. Meanwhile, cases of the Covid-19 variant discovered in the UK have been cropping up in other countries like South Korea and India.