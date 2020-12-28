5 things to know for December 28: Stimulus, coronavirus, Nashville bombing, China, Illinois shooting

4. China

A Chinese journalist who documented the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court. Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," according to one of her lawyers. The offense is commonly used by the Chinese government to target dissidents and human rights activists. Zhang shared images and accounts of packed hospitals and empty streets months before such scenes became commonplace worldwide. Her postings came to an abrupt stop in mid-May, and she was later revealed to have been detained by police and brought back to Shanghai. Prosecutors have accused her of "publishing large amounts of fake information," but her lawyers say the prosecutors have not provided any concrete examples.