5 things to know for December 24: Pardons, veto, coronavirus, Brexit, police violence

2. Veto

In other White House news, Trump vetoed a sweeping defense bill that recently passed both chambers of Congress by veto-proof majorities. The move sets up what could be the first veto override of his presidency. Trump has been threatening to veto the bill for a while because it doesn't include a repeal of Section 230, a law that protects internet companies from liability for what is posted on its websites -- including companies Trump believes are biased against him. GOP lawmakers will now have to choose between their loyalty to the President and legislation that sets defense policy for the nation. The House is expected to act on Monday, and all eyes will be watching for how many Republicans stick with their previous support of the bill.

3. Coronavirus

Here's a bright spot in what's otherwise been a pandemic full of gloomy numbers: More than one million people in the US have gotten their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine -- and that's an undercount, given that the CDC still has to tally up some doses administered in recent days. Still, US officials promised that there will be enough doses to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the year. So far, things are going slower than that. The Trump administration announced yesterday that it would purchase an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. At least 70 million doses would be delivered by June 30, and the rest would be delivered no later than July 31. But while we wait, the pandemic rages on. California has surpassed more than 2 million infections, which is more cases than in all but a handful of countries.