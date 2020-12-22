5 things to know for December 22: Covid-19, stimulus, West Point, Russia, Trump order

The holidays likely won't look the same this year for a lot of us. So now's the perfect time to start new traditions and find joy in the small things. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day .

1. Coronavirus

A new, mutated form of the coronavirus that originated in England is spreading across the globe -- and it could potentially be more contagious than what we've seen. Aside from the United Kingdom, the variant has been detected in Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's probably already in the US. As scientists hunt for more information, here's what we know and what we don't. Pfizer and Moderna are now testing their vaccines to see if they work against the UK variant, though experts have said they still expect the vaccines to be effective. About 614,000 vaccines have been administered in the US so far, and 7.9 million doses from Moderna and Pfizer are expected to be distributed around the country this week.