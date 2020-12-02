5 things to know for December 2: Covid-19, pardon probe, economy, China, Brazil

2. Pardon investigation

The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon. Newly unsealed court records show a judge reviewed a request in August from prosecutors to access documents obtained in a search as part of a bribery-for-pardon investigation. There are no names or time line in the filing, but this presents a surprising new legal twist in the final days of President Trump's presidency. Trump has shown he's willing to pardon or commute the sentence of allies convicted of federal charges, like Michael Flynn. Other associates are allegedly making their own appeals to the President in hopes of a pardon before he leaves office, a source told CNN. The source said the list of associates broaching the subject of preemptive pardons that would seek to shield those individuals from prosecution includes Trump's legal counsel Rudy Giuliani.

3. Economy

There's movement on the coronavirus stimulus front after all. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is circulating a new relief proposal with hopes of passing it by year's end. But it will be an uphill battle: He needs more GOP support, but a good number of his fellow Republicans favor a different approach. McConnell is also in talks with White House officials to get a better sense of what President Trump would be willing to sign into law as his term comes to an end. Democratic leaders are making their own counteroffer to jump-start talks. All in all, this renewed relief energy is yet another sign of how serious the pandemic is. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged more than $77 billion more in additional stimulus as his country struggles to contain its own burgeoning Covid-19 wave.