5 things to know for December 16: Pandemic, transition, government hack, El Salvador, Hungary

2. White House transition

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election for the first time yesterday during remarks from the Senate floor. Many other Senate Republicans have still refused to publicly accept the election results, and McConnell has reportedly dissuaded his GOP colleagues from objecting to state electoral results when Congress officially counts the votes on January 6. While President Donald Trump has not officially conceded the election, his campaign sent some mixed messages in a recent funding email to supporters , asking them if Trump should run again in 2024. Meanwhile, Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary . The former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate served as a fierce ally to Biden after the President-elect's nomination, and is slated to be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary in history.

3. Government hack

US officials are still trying to make sense of a serious data breach that has affected multiple federal agencies, including the Departments of Homeland Security, Agriculture and Commerce. While the investigation is ongoing, officials suspect it was carried out by a group of Russian hackers through SolarWinds, a technology company whose products are used by a number of federal civilian agencies for network management. The National Security Council and the Cyber Response Group are meeting daily to determine the scope of the hack, what data may have been exposed, and just how dangerous the effects may be. However, Russia's suspected involvement in the hack raises questions about previous security breaches, and of course calls to mind Russian efforts to infiltrate the 2020 US electoral process. Moscow has so far denied any "offensive operations in the cyber domain."