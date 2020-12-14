5 things to know for December 14: Covid-19, transition, economy, Brexit, Nigeria

5. Nigeria

Hundreds of students are feared missing after gunmen attacked a school in Kankara, Nigeria, in the state of Katsina. Witnesses say attackers herded up students and loaded them into vehicles after shooting policemen protecting the school. A Katsina police spokesperson said 200 students were safely returned to the school over the weekend, but it's "too early" to know how many students are still missing and whether they were kidnapped. By different tallies, there could have been 700 to 1,200 students at the school at the time of the attack, but some may have left following an exam period before the attack began. A top Katsina leader said the army is visiting the homes of students to determine how many are still missing.