5 things to know for December 11: Pandemic, transition, stimulus, Lebanon, Brandon Bernard

1. Coronavirus

An FDA advisory committee has recommended that the agency grant a long-awaited emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The FDA still has to actually grant the authorization before Operation Warp Speed, the government's vaccine initiative, can start shipping and distributing the vaccine to states. A CDC committee also would need to recommend the vaccine, and the CDC would need to accept the recommendation, before shots can be administered. That advisory committee will meet today and should vote over the weekend. The whole process will likely be repeated soon for the Moderna vaccine. In Australia, a domestic coronavirus vaccine candidate has been scrapped after trial participants returned false positive test results for HIV.

2. White House transition