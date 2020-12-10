5 things to know for December 10: Coronavirus, White House transition, stimulus, Facebook, China

2. White House transition

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have now certified their presidential election results. The next major step in the Electoral College process is Monday's meeting of the electors. President Donald Trump escalated his baseless claims of voter fraud yesterday, asking the Supreme Court to intervene in a lawsuit seeking to invalidate millions of votes cast in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden still has some key Cabinet decisions to make, including a nomination for attorney general. Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, Judge Merrick Garland and Sally Yates are the top contenders, sources familiar with the situation say. Biden is also trying to sell his choice for defense secretary, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, to congressional Democrats who are on the fence. Austin's nomination would require a special waiver because he has only been out of active-duty military service for four years, instead of the required seven years for the post.