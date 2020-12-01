5 things to know for December 1: Covid-19, transition, economy, France, Australia

2. White House transition

There's a glaring empty spot in President-elect Joe Biden's recent round of Cabinet picks: defense secretary. Three candidates are in final contention to lead the Pentagon, but Biden's delay in naming one has opened the contenders up to scrutiny and could muddle the selection process for this critical role. It doesn't help that the Pentagon is undergoing a White House-directed post-election purge right now . Chris Maier, the top official leading the Defeat-ISIS Task Force, resigned yesterday. Maier is one of several senior officials to be fired or asked to resign in recent days. Meanwhile, President Trump is still beating the election fraud drum. But some Republicans in Biden-won states, like Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp , are defending their states' election integrity.

3. Economy

There probably won't be widespread relief for struggling workers until next year. Congress has all but shelved talks on a new stimulus bill in favor of passing a spending bill by December 11 to avoid a partial government shutdown. Some relief programs could be added to that bill, though, and it could extend some unemployment programs set to expire at the end of the year. However, a government watchdog report has found millions of jobless Americans may not be getting their full unemployment payments. The US Government Accountability Office says most states have been paying claimants in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program the minimum benefit instead of the amount they are eligible for based on prior earnings. States probably did this to get the program up and running for gig workers and other self-employed people but never recalculated the payments.