5 things to know for April 8: Covid-19, guns, immigration, Iraq, Northern Ireland

4. Iraq

The Biden administration is considering a withdrawal of troops from Iraq as the threat from ISIS wanes . About 2,500 US troops are currently in the country as part of the global Operation Inherent Resolve, which was created to defeat the ISIS caliphate that controlled parts of Iraq and Syria. The campaign against ISIS is ongoing, but Iraq's security forces have become stronger, shifting the duties of US troops to training and advisory roles. The timing of the exit will be determined in future "technical talks" between US and Iraqi officials. Along with the upcoming withdrawal in Afghanistan, the Biden administration has now set plans to remove troops from two of America's longest wars.

5. Northern Ireland

Parts of Northern Ireland have seen six straight days of violence as unionists and nationalists clashed with police and each other. Brexit-related tensions have been simmering for months, and last week, a decision by police not to prosecute leaders of the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein for allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions brought the whole thing to a boil. Now, rioters have clashed along the so-called "peace line" dividing predominantly unionist and nationalist communities. They've thrown petrol bombs and set a bus on fire. The arrival of Brexit created the potential of a border between the British-ruled north and the Republic of Ireland in the south, which remains in the European Union. That has been seen as a major breach of trust with Northern Ireland, since the lack of a border had been a key element of the post-1998 peace that followed three decades of violence.