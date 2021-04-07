5 things to know for April 7: Covid-19, voter suppression, Chauvin, China, Florida

4. China

China's armed forces conducted simultaneous military exercises to the west and east of Taiwan, flanking the self-governing island by air and sea. China said the display of an aircraft carrier and warplanes was a routine training exercise, but analysts say it was a warning to Taiwan and its supporter, the US. Even though China and Taiwan have been governed separately for more than seven decades, Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed that Beijing will never allow the island to become formally independent and has refused to rule out the use of force, if necessary, to take the island back. After diplomatic talks between the US and Japan last month, US officials say the two countries are prepared to push back against Chinese threats to stability and order in Asia.