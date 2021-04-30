5 things to know for April 30: Coronavirus, police reform, security hacks, Afghanistan, Israel

4. Afghanistan

The US has begun the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, but al Qaeda is still vowing a "war on all fronts." Al Qaeda's influence has been greatly reduced in the ten years since the death of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, but the group is far from dead. And now, it says it's planning a comeback after US forces leave Afghanistan by partnering once again with the Taliban. During an interview with CNN conducted through intermediaries, two al Qaeda operatives said the group's war against the US "will be continuing on all other fronts unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world." The troop drawdown was made possible when the US cut a deal with the Afghan Taliban to sever ties with al Qaeda. The latter group's willingness to talk now, which is unusual, could raise concern about the Taliban's honesty regarding the deal.