5 things to know for April 28: Covid-19, Biden, police violence, Boko Haram, Hungary

3. Police violence

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is reintroducing three policing bills she hopes will end up in the bipartisan package lawmakers have been fine-tuning for weeks as pressure mounts to pass meaningful police reform legislation. The most significant of these bills would establish an independent federal agency to investigate deaths in police custody, officer-involved shootings and use of force that results in severe bodily injury. Meanwhile, incidents of non-lethal use of force are getting more attention, like in a federal civil lawsuit filed against four officers in North Carolina that alleges they grabbed a Black woman by her hair and pulled her out of her SUV during a 2019 traffic stop. In New Jersey, two police officers are facing charges for allegedly assaulting an Arab teenager and then lying about it on a police report.