5 things to know for April 26: Covid-19, White House, SCOTUS, police violence, Oscars

4. Police violence

A North Carolina sheriff says he wants body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting to be made public and will file a motion for it as early as today. Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was shot and killed Wednesday by sheriff's deputies as they tried to serve him with an arrest warrant. Meantime, body camera footage of a police shooting last week in Virginia has been released. An unarmed man named Isaiah Brown was shot by a sheriff's deputy about an hour after the same deputy gave the man a ride home. These incidents, along with last week's police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, are casting even more scrutiny on police practices at a time when calls for police reform are ringing through the country. Capitol lawmakers are expressing optimism that bipartisan cooperation on a police reform bill may lead to real results.