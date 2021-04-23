5 things to know for April 23: Police violence, Covid, climate, Indonesian sub, Mars

1. Police violence

As the impact of the guilty verdicts in the George Floyd case continue to reverberate, other incidents of police violence are coming to the fore. The family of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl shot and killed Tuesday by police in Columbus, Ohio, is appealing for justice after police released bodycam footage of the incident. In Elizabeth City, North Carolina, a man named Andrew Brown Jr. was killed Wednesday after an encounter with police in which shots were fired. The deputies involved are on administrative leave during an investigation. As the Justice Department begins its probe into the practices of police in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, it's expected to revisit high-profile cases of years past, like those of Philando Castile and Justine Ruszczyk, who were killed by police there in 2016 and 2017.