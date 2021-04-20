5 things to know for April 20: Chauvin trial, Covid-19, Indianapolis, QAnon, Mars

1. Chauvin trial

The fate of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is now in the hands of jurors. They began deliberating yesterday evening and will resume today. This tense period follows three weeks of testimony in one of the most closely watched cases of the Black Lives Matter era. Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the case, courted controversy yesterday when he suggested to Chauvin's defense team that comments made by US Rep. Maxine Waters could be grounds for appealing the verdict. Waters on Saturday night called for protesters to "stay on the street" and "get more confrontational" if Chauvin is acquitted of killing George Floyd. Some Republicans say she was inciting violence, but supporters say she was clearly referencing the civil rights movement's history of nonviolence.