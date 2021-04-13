5 things to know for April 13: Coronavirus, Minnesota, immigration, Brexit, Knoxville

4. Brexit

It's been just over 100 days since Brexit began in earnest, and British exporters aren't happy with how things are going. Trade with Europe has taken a major hit, with exports of goods to the European Union plummeting by more than 41% in January and recovering only modestly after that. The situation is especially dire for food exporters, who have seen exports all but wiped out by new trade restrictions. Now, businesses are asking the UK and the European Union to amend their trade agreement to reduce barriers. Some lawmakers, business leaders and economists have also announced an independent commission to scrutinize Britain's trade deals with Europe and the rest of the world.