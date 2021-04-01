5 things to know for April 1: Coronavirus, White House, voter suppression, Russia & Ukraine, California shooting

2. White House

President Joe Biden is set to convene his Cabinet in person for the first time today at the White House. The 25-person group will discuss, among other things, the first part of the President's brand-new infrastructure plan that he unveiled yesterday. According to Biden, the plan will focus on American-based companies and products to modernize 20,000 miles of roads and fix the country's 10 "most economically significant bridges." Environmental groups were mostly optimistic about the plan, but some said it doesn't do enough to tackle the urgency of the climate crisis. It won't be all infrastructure today, though. Biden's cabinet will also discuss the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package and other top priorities.