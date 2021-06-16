5 takeaways from the summit between Biden and Putin

Putin has long sought respect from the West, even as he tests its limits. Some critics of Biden's meeting said its absence of firm outcomes meant it amounted to little more than a photo-op that would prove a boon for Putin's air of legitimacy.

Biden, whose full remarks were impossible to hear over a din of reporters jostling to enter the room, seemed to be making the point that leaders of large, important countries must find ways to deal with each other, even amid their differences.

Same tune from Putin

When Putin emerged after the hours-long summit, he acknowledged the meeting with Biden was "constructive."

"I think both sides manifested a determination to try and understand each other and try and converge our positions," he said.

But he went on to perform the same type of equivocal, denial-filled performance he always does when pressed on issues of cybercrime, human rights and Ukraine.

This was not a surprise to American officials, who did not enter the talks believing Biden would magically be able to change Putin's rhetoric, much less his behavior. Nor was it out of character for Putin, who has often worked to cultivate relationships with American leaders, even as he blatantly shrugs off their concerns in public.