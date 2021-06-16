5 takeaways from the final NYC Democratic mayoral debate

Civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley, former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio, has gained steam as her fellow progressives, Stringer and former nonprofit executive Dianne Morales, lost it. But even as she has emerged as the liberal favorite in the closing days and weeks of the race, Wiley's message remained the same -- offering more measured plans than the city's leftist activists would like to see, but sticking by her promise to shift some of the New York Police Department's budget away from the agency and toward social services.

Here are five takeaways from the final 2021 New York City Democratic mayoral primary debate:

Eric Adams emerges unscathed

At the last debate, on a smaller stage, Adams was the center of attention. On this occasion, despite literally being front and center, he was more of a peripheral figure.

And he probably didn't mind it.

Adams is widely believed to be leading, if only by the slightest of margins, and with the exception of one testy exchange with Yang, mostly stayed out of the mud. Instead, he seemed content to emphasize his law-and-order message while using a lighter touch when discussing his youth, growing up poor in Queens and connecting that experience to his economic platform.