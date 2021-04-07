5 takeaways from former House Speaker John Boehner's new book

Praise for DC veterans in both parties

Boehner largely praises long-time Washington figures in both political parties, many of whom have died, including former Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy, former Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain (whom he says he loves, but faults for picking "one of the chief crazies as his running mate" in 2008) and former Michigan Democratic Rep. John Dingell.

He refers to President Joe Biden at times as "Uncle Joe" and writes that Biden once hedged at the last minute on their deal to take it easy on the standing ovations during Obama's State of the Union.

He even offers back-handed praise for Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"The thing about Bernie, by the way, is that he is probably the most honest person to ever run for president, ever. We came into Congress together, and I can tell you, he genuinely believes all the crazy s*** he says. So he may be nuts, but at least he's not cynical -- and a non-cynical politician is rare no matter how you slice it," Boehner writes.

Boehner's relationship with Trump

Boehner writes that the two first got to know each other playing golf before Trump entered politics.