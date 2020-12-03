46 minutes that prove how dangerous Donald Trump is to democracy

In short: This thing is all over but the shouting. There's no there there when it comes to all of the legal challenges and conspiracy theories that the President and his ever-dwindling group of loyalists are pushing.

And yet, what Trump did Wednesday is to spew more and more falsehoods supported by the power and the prestige of a presidential backdrop. He stood at a podium bearing the presidential seal and flanked by the American flag and another flag bearing the presidential seal on it. It was hard to miss this message. This was the President speaking in his formal capacity. Not as a losing candidate for office. As the leader of the free world.

Trump's move to throw the power of the presidency behind disproven claims that seek to actively undermine the very idea of safe and fair elections and the peaceful transition of power creates a clear moment of choosing for elected Republican leaders who have, by and large, stood by silently as he has made his increasingly outlandish claims about what happened on November 3.

Now is the moment for Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to stand up and say something like this: I supported this president. I voted for this president. I backed his right to pursue legal challenges to the vote. But it's now clear that Joe Biden has won.