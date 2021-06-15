4 takeaways from the latest batch of Trump's election-related emails

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows picked up campaign, forwarding Rosen debunked videos about vote changing caused by satellites from Italy, as well as urging Rosen to investigate fraud claims made in Georgia and New Mexico.

Trump and his lawyers saw DOJ and the courts as the avenue to legitimize their claims

In the weeks after the 2020 election, Trump's attorneys held wild press conferences and made false claims about the election being stolen involving hacked voting systems to change votes and other wild allegations of an international conspiracy.

Behind the scenes, they were trying to enlist the Justice Department in their efforts.

The claims were widely debunked, and they failed over and over again in the state and federal court system. But the new emails show that Trump and his allies had hoped the Justice Department could give them the credibility they sought to try to change the tide.

Trump's assistant forwarded Rosen and acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall the draft Supreme Court complaint seeking to overturn the election result, which the White House and Trump's lawyers wanted the Justice Department to join.