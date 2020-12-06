4 takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate

Addressing Loeffler, he said, "You dumped millions of dollars of stock in order to protect your own investments and then weeks later when there came an opportunity to give ordinary Georgians an extra $600 of relief, you said you saw no need and called it counterproductive."

Loeffler fired back, "I've been completely exonerated. Those are lies perpetrated by the left-wing media and Democrats to distract from their radical agenda. Since I got to the Senate, I've worked hard to deliver relief to Georgians during this pandemic and I'm continuing to do that."

Loeffler and Warnock both say they would take a coronavirus vaccine

One thing the candidates could agree on was whether they would take a coronavirus vaccine with both saying that they are willing to do so when public health experts say it is safe.

"Absolutely, when our health professionals tell us that we have a vaccine that works and is effective and safe, I will take it, I will encourage the folks who listen to me, people who are in my church and in my community to take it," Warnock said.

Loeffler also responded to the question by saying, "absolutely," going on to say, "I could not be more proud of what we've done this year to deliver relief, but also get cures - vaccines and therapies that are effective. So I'm going to encourage my fellow Georgians to stay safe, to get that vaccine."