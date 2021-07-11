4 arrested after cache of weapons found in hotel near upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Denver

The individuals were identified as Richard Platt, 42; Gabriel Rodriguez, 48; Ricardo Rodriguez, 44; and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43.

Platt was charged with investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Platt also had a warrant from another jurisdiction, Denver police said in a news release.

Gabriel Rodriguez was charged with investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Ricardo Rodriguez was charged with investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Serikawa was charged with investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Serikawa also had a warrant from another jurisdiction, police said.

CNN has been unable to reach any of the individuals arrested and is trying to determine if they have legal representation.

Pazen said Sunday weapons and narcotics were recovered from the room, but no other information was available.