3 dead, more than 20 hospitalized after suspected smuggling vessel overturns off San Diego

Three people are dead and nearly two dozen people were sent to hospitals after a vessel overturned off the coast of San Diego. CNN's Josh Campbell has the latest.

Three people are dead and nearly two dozen people were sent to hospitals after a suspected smuggling vessel overturned off the coast of San Diego on Sunday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz told CNN they received reports of a vessel that overturned near the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma around 10:27 a.m. (1:27 p.m. ET).

James Gartland, lifeguard chief for San Diego, told reporters it appeared the boat hit the reef, broke up and 30 people "came out of the vessel."

"This was a mass rescue operation that turned into a mass casualty incident," Gartland said.

By the time first responders arrived, the boat -- a 40-foot cabin cruiser -- was broken apart, according to Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

There were 30 people on the boat, Romero said, including the three people who died. Most made it to shore on their own, but six people were rescued from the water after a rip current pulled them out to sea, Romero said.

"Our goal was just to rescue everyone we could," he said, adding that a Navy staff member who was out with his family also tried to save people in the water.