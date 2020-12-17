3,500 Americans died in one day. The President didn't mention it.

Here's what 7 days in the ICU teaches you. Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and Trump adviser, says in a new ad that he was wrong to take off his mask at the White House -- something he learned during seven days isolated in the ICU.

"This message isn't for everyone. It's for all those people who refuse to wear a mask. You know lying in isolation in ICU for seven days I thought about how wrong I was to remove my mask at the White House," Christie says in the ad. "Today, I think about how wrong it is to let mask wearing divide us, especially as we now know you're twice as likely to get Covid-19 if you don't wear a mask. Because if you don't do the right thing, we could all end up on the wrong side of history. Please wear a mask."