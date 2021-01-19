280,000 Californians could lose power as dangerous Santa Ana winds raise fire risk

The Southern California region could see winds exceeding 50 miles per hour Tuesday, while further north could get gusts reaching up to 100 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Fires would flourish

The winds could be the strongest wind event of the season, forecasters say -- which could make a blaze even more dangerous.

"The combination of dry fuels and tropical storm force winds could lead to downed trees and power lines, thus any ignition of new fires would flourish and rapidly expand under these conditions," Javaheri said.

Many locations across Southern California, including Los Angeles, have not seen measurable rain since the end of December, meaning the vegetation across the region has had over two weeks to dry out.

Southern California has also experienced record heat over the last several days, in addition to the growing drought across the region.

And the wind expected to reach the region is the kind only seen every three years, the National Weather Service of San Diego said.