27 million people under tropical storm warnings as Elsa races up the East Coast

In parts of South Carolina, the NHC estimated rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches through Thursday, which could cause limited flash and urban flooding. Tornadoes are possible across the eastern Carolinas into southeast Virginia through Thursday afternoon, the NHC said.

North Carolina emergency officials advised residents to prepare for possible outages and avoid driving through floodwaters.

"The storm's impacts can vary by location," North Carolina Emergency Management chief of staff Will Ray said in a statement. "Heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding, (tornadoes) and power outages are all possible with this storm, so please pay close attention to the forecast for your area."

The Coast Guard's 5th District Mid-Atlantic base in Portsmouth, Virginia, issued warnings Thursday ahead of Elsa.

"Mariners, boaters, and beachgoers alike should stay safe, alert and follow advisories as harsh weather, seas, and winds impact their area," the Coast Guard said in the release.

Elsa is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves into the Mid-Atlantic states and toward the northeast US. Tropical storm warnings are in place from North Carolina to New England. The 700-mile swath covers an area home to 27 million people.