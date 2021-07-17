25-year anniversary of TWA Flight 800 explosion marks new chapter in disaster's history

Following an exhaustive four-year investigation, Hilldrup's team determined that the probable cause of the explosion was an electrical short that detonated vapors in the center wing fuel tank, though they never definitively determined where the initial spark came from.

But while the NTSB plans to destroy the reconstructed wreckage by removing and either melting or shredding the nearly 1,600 pieces, some people close to the disaster say the process won't bring with it any closure.

"You can never really close the door on this. You can never really put it away," said John Seaman, whose niece, Michelle Becker, died in the disaster.

Seaman, who says he visited the reconstruction only once, calls it a monument to those who found the truth behind Flight 800.

"It gives testimony to what happened," he told CNN. The reconstruction "was impressive and it made me feel good to be an American."

NTSB managing director Sharon Bryson similarly said that the impact of Flight 800 will continue long after the wreckage is destroyed.

This may not be "an investigation that you ever close the book on. It taught us too much and it changed too many things for the book to be closed, at least anytime soon," she told CNN.