21 places to go in 2021

We wait, we hope, we plan. When it's safe again, CNN Travel's editors picked 21 places they would love to go to in 2021.

From the gloomy depths of a Northern Hemisphere winter like no other, it can seem futile thinking about vacation plans for the year ahead.

With most of the planet still in the grips of the pandemic and vaccines a long way off for so many of us, traveling for pleasure could be thought of as at best foolish, at worst, downright risky.

One thing we do know, however, is that this situation isn't forever. For some of us, escape could be a matter of weeks away. For others, it could be coming in the middle, or even the end, of the year.

But it will come eventually, and freedom to explore will be back in the cards.

It's in this spirit that CNN Travel has compiled its list of 21 places to visit in 2021. We're fully aware that some of these destinations may remain off limits for some time to come and that embarking on a trip may not be advisable.

But in an era where tourism is part of the global language, we'll continue to look ahead to the time when we can take our first tentative steps back out into the world and make good on those dreams we've been saving up.