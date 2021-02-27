2024 Republican prospects seek their own breakout moments at Trump-dominated CPAC

Breakout star?

The breakout star of CPAC's first days might have been South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who was among the only speakers to articulate a vision of conservatism that -- while consistent with Trump -- sought to more broadly define the party's principles.

"We must more closely articulate to the American people that we are the only ones who respect them as human beings," Noem said. "That we are the only ones who believe the American people have God-given rights. We are not here to tell you how to live your life, how to treat you like a child or criminal because you go to church or you defend yourself."

Noem decried what she said is an "organized, coordinated campaign to remove and eliminate all references to our nation's founding and many other parts of our history" -- seizing on Trump's complaints about progressives who have attempted to remove some honors given to slave-owning founding fathers and Confederate leaders from the public square.

"Our founders had their flaws, certainly. But to use those flaws to condemn their ideals and the greatest Constitution the world has ever seen is both unjust and it's self-defeating," the Republican governor and former congresswoman said.