2020 was a year of reckonings across the United States

Yet he said Biden's victory "was not a Democratic success, it was a Republican failure." He believes most people are not moved by party so much as by those who "are all about the Valley" — meaning the Lehigh Valley, of which Allentown is a part, but also the working-class slice of the community Rivera is committed to raising up.

And he had a warning for Democrats going forward.

"You have to keep us excited. If you want our power in two years, you have to keep coming around and speaking directly with people from the community," he said. "You need to keeping coming and opening yourself up to us. Otherwise, we see how we helped you, but for us, you have nothing?"

Answering hunger in hard-hit Michigan

In Bay City, I witnessed the emotional and financial toll of the pandemic and the way that community members were doing whatever they could to prevent their neighbors' suffering. By day, Shannon Benjamin works for Northeast Michigan's 211, answering calls from people who are in danger of being evicted, who are hungry, who cannot afford this month's electric bill. She said the calls kept mounting as the pandemic worsened heading into the holiday season.