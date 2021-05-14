2020 ballots relocated in semi trucks as Arizona election audit pauses over space availability

That pace would require an exponential ramp-up and rate that so far have proved elusive to this partisan ballot count, taking place despite two audits conducted by Maricopa County showing no widespread election fraud.

"I've never seen anything like it," said election technology expert Ryan Macias of the ballot review being led by Cyber Ninjas, hired by the state Senate. "They do not have auditing experience. They do not have election technology experience. The more that this (the ballots) moves in and out, the more likely the chain of custody will be broken and the less likely that the data is reliable."

Macias is an expert in election technology who is one of the pro bono observers brought in by the Arizona secretary of state's office to watch the Cyber Ninjas ballot count. He has been hired by both Republicans and Democrats to help safeguard dozens upon dozens of state and federal elections.

"There's ballots; there's people counting. But the process in which they are utilizing, at least on the counting floor, is nothing that is in an election environment," said Macias.

CNN spoke with more than a dozen workers as they went in to conduct the ballot count over the last three weeks. On many of the vehicles, there were bumper stickers signaling support for Trump.