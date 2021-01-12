2 years after she fled her captor, Jayme Closs is dancing again, her aunt says

"We always want to say and remind others never take life for granted," Smith said. "You never know what tomorrow will bring. Always remember to take the time to tell your loved ones you love them."

Dragged from her home to the trunk of a car

Jayme was asleep in her bedroom on October 15, 2018 when she woke up to her dog Molly barking. She rushed to get her parents when she saw an unfamiliar Taurus in her family's driveway with the headlights off.

At the time, none of them knew that the driver had been there before. Jake Patterson, a 21-year-old man who would eventually face two life sentences, had seen Closs by chance as he drove by her school bus and had already been to their home twice to plan her abduction.

While her father James went to the door with a flashlight, Jayme and her mother Denise hid in the tub of a bathroom barricaded with a cabinet drawer. Jayme cowered as she heard the shot that killed her father. Her mother called 911.

All the dispatcher could hear when the call came in around 12:53 a.m. was "a lot of yelling."