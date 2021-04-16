2 transgender women killed in shootings at separate Charlotte hotels

Crum said that authorities did not believe there was any further risk to the public. The similarities between the two killings had initially prompted them to urge the city's LGBTQ community, particularly those who engage in sex work, to be extra cautious and vigilant.

"They have to know that there is arguably never a more vulnerable time for them than tonight," police spokesperson Rob Tufano said on Thursday. "If they see anything suspicious, if they hear anything suspicious, they've got to immediately call 911. This is a very critical time right now."

Charlotte Pride, a local LGBTQ advocacy group, said it was working with others in the community to respond to the situation.

"CMPD announced this afternoon that two individuals have been arrested, who they believe are responsible for the April 4 and April 15 murders," the group wrote in a Facebook post. "However, we know that our trans community — and Black trans women in particular — continue to face hostile and dangerous situations."

A funeral for Peterson was held this week, CNN affiliate WSOC reported.