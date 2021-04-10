2 police officers used excessive force, threatened Army officer during traffic stop, lawsuit says

"Yeah," Gutierrez says, "you should be."

Driver repeatedly asked police why he was pulled over

Nazario, who was in uniform, was driving a new Chevrolet Tahoe on December 5, 2020, when he was pulled over, the lawsuit says. The vehicle was new enough that Nazario did not have permanent license plates, it says, but he had "cardboard temporary plates" taped to the inside of the rear window.

According to the police reports provided as exhibits to the lawsuit, Crocker turned on his patrol vehicle's lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop at 6:34 p.m.for a black SUV "with dark tinted windows" and no license plate.

The lawsuit said the license plate is visible in the bodycam video at three separate times. In his police report, Crocker acknowledged seeing the plate later in the altercation.

Nazario's vehicle continued westbound at "a low rate of speed," Crocker wrote in the report, adding that the driver had "disregarded" his lights and sirens. "I was unable to see inside of the vehicle due to the window tint on all the windows," Crocker wrote.

Gutierrez, in his own police vehicle headed eastbound, turned around, the police reports say, getting behind Crocker's vehicle and turning on his lights and sirens as well.