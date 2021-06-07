2 people have been arrested in the suspected road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in California

CNN has not yet determined if they have legal representation.

Arrest made after 'intense manhunt'

Aiden's sister Alexis Cloonan had made an emotional plea for people to help identify her brother's killer.

"Please help us find the people that did this to my little brother. He's only six and he was so sweet," Cloonan said through tears after the shooting.

"There was road rage on the freeway and someone pulled out a gun and shot my little brother in the stomach," she told reporters. "He said, 'Mommy my tummy hurts,' so she went and she picked him up and he was bleeding on her. She had blood on her clothes."

Police said in the release announcing the arrests that the shooting occurred after a "perceived unsafe lane change."

A reward for information in the case had grown to $450,000 last week after the Costa Mesa City Council voted unanimously to add $50,000 to the reward fund.

Officials have not said if anyone will receive the reward money following the arrests.