2 dead after Southern California fireworks explosion

Two people were killed Tuesday after a powerful commercial fireworks explosion in Ontario, California, according to the city fire department.

Multiple police and fire units responded to the scene -- about 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles -- around 12:30 p.m. PST. A house was in flames, the department said.

Dramatic cell phone video shows fireworks and a plume of smoke rising above the scene.

"An explosion that size, I'd imagine there might be some damage to the houses directly next to it," said city spokesman Dan Bell.

Reina Jimenez, who lives close to the explosion area, told CNN there were at least three explosions.

"The first explosion was like an earthquake or like something fell outside near us," Jimenez said. "The second explosion was bigger and louder. It shook the whole house ... My husband started filming when the third explosion went off. It was also really big and loud and shook the house again. We were worried the explosion would reach the house so we started getting the kids ready to leave."