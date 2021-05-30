$1B feud involving Leonardo's 'Salvator Mundi' reveals dark side of the art world

The French government ultimately decided not to exhibit the painting under the Saudis' conditions, which the anonymous official says in the film "would be akin to laundering a piece that cost $450 million." Even with the painting out of the public eye, art historians and experts have continued to debate whether the "Salvator Mundi" is an autograph Leonardo or whether he merely contributed to a painting that was predominantly executed by his workshop. The difference could affect its value by hundreds of millions of dollars, given that there are fewer than 20 authenticated Leonardo paintings in the world.

A true Leonardo?

It seems that even those seeking to profit from the painting had doubts about its authenticity.

Emails shared with CNN by Bouvier appear to show communication between Bouvier and a representative of Rybolovlev in which the dealer advised his client in 2013 that the work was a thing of beauty but not a good investment. It was so heavily restored, the dealer wrote, that experts doubted the work was entirely completed by Leonardo himself, and neither the Vatican nor any major world museum had expressed interest in acquiring it.

"The hands are the best-preserved bits," reads Bouvier's email, dated March 22, 2013, while "the rest of it has largely been restored."