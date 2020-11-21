12 million Americans could lose crucial unemployment benefits just after Christmas

Another 742,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis last week. CNN's Matt Egan reports.

With special pandemic unemployment benefits set to expire in the next few weeks, opera singer Brian Montgomery is making plans to leave the country.

Since March, Montgomery -- a New Yorker who also works as a voice teacher and tour guide -- has not been able to find steady work, but he's gotten weekly payments thanks to the historic expansion of benefits under the $2 trillion federal stimulus package. But now, with Congress stalled on a fresh relief deal, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will run out just after Christmas.

If that happens, Montgomery and his wife, a part-time home health aide, might go to Japan, where Montgomery's wife is from, or Hong Kong, where he lived for 12 years and believes he can get work.

"I had hoped our wonderful Congress would have figured it out by now," said Montgomery, 63. "We would be paying rent. We would be putting that money back into the economy. It's not as if we are just going to hoard it. We need to spend it."