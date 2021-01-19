12 Army National Guard members removed from inauguration duty

The 25,000 National Guard members currently in the nation's capital is the maximum number authorized by the Pentagon for security around the inauguration.

The numbers have been growing over the past several days as troops have arrived from other parts of the country.

"What happens is they're screened before they leave their state and what it is is a credentialing process so they're screened and they're repeatedly screened until they are actually put on the street," Major Gen. William Walker told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday.

Walker did not say that the screening included specific questions about the members' beliefs surrounding the legitimacy of the election, but they are carrying out enhanced background screening.

"No, it's all about the background. So, a regular background check is enhanced with more screening, more details and it's layered so the FBI is part of it, the Secret Service is part of it and once they are certain that there's no insider threat then that soldier, guardsman or airman is given a credential," he said.

Walker stressed that members of National Guard are screened upon their entry to the service and this is adding another layer.