117th Congress to be sworn in Sunday amid pandemic

In the Senate, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper will serve as a new Democratic senator from Colorado and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville will become a new Republican senator from Alabama.

Alex Padilla will be another new senator in the new Congress after California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' Senate seat. Harris and President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20 during the presidential inauguration.

Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain and NASA astronaut, a new Democratic senator from Arizona, was sworn in during the month of December after winning a special election.

The first day of the new Congress will look a bit different this year with safety precautions in place to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.