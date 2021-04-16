100 days after US Capitol insurrection, massive federal inquiry sees progress and roadblocks

What prosecutors have done so far

The Justice Department has charged at least 375 people in 43 states and the District of Columbia in connection with the insurrection, according to CNN's latest review of court documents. The sweeping nationwide manhunt has lived up to the early predictions from law enforcement officials that this would be the largest federal investigation since the 9/11 attacks.

Investigators quickly nabbed the "low-hanging fruit" rioters who brazenly posted about their exploits online. Some of the rioters even turned themselves in. But investigators also went through the painstaking process of examining tens of thousands of hours of video to identify the pro-Trump rioters allegedly responsible for the most vicious attacks against police officers.

This includes more than 100 rioters charged with assaulting or impeding officers, according to the Justice Department. Among them are the two men charged in connection with the bear-spray attack on US Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick, who later died from his injuries. After initially struggling with the video evidence, prosecutors announced these high-profile arrests in March.