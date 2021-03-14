100 arrested as spring break crowds hit Miami Beach despite the pandemic

The state of Florida does not allow local jurisdictions to fine people for violating mask orders, and the city can only offer free masks in hopes that people wear them, Payssé said.

Florida is a popular spring break destination, and some of its beaches have been packed.

"We're seeing too much spring break activity," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN Saturday morning. "We've got a problem with too many people coming here, we've got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose."

"We are concerned," the mayor said. "It's very challenging."

'A little crazy'

Further north, in Clearwater Beach, Pinellas County, some beachgoers were trying to factor in the pandemic, CNN affiliate WFTS reported.

Jamin Stuhr -- visiting from Iowa -- said he understood how people could forget about Covid-19, but he and his friends were trying to remember.