10 GOP senators offer counterproposal for Covid-19 relief plan and request meeting with Biden

Brian Deese, the director of the White House's National Economic Council, confirmed on CNN's "State of the Union" later Sunday that the White House had received the letter.

"We've received the letter and we certainly will be reviewing it over the course of the day," Deese said. "What I will say is that the provisions of the President's plan, the American Rescue plan, were calibrated to the economic crisis that we face."

The President, he added, is "uncompromising when it comes to the speed we need to act at to address this crisis."

The proposal comes as Biden has suggested he's open to passing major portions of his $1.9 trillion Covid relief proposal through a procedural tactic known as reconciliation if Republicans refuse to move on the measure. The maneuver would mean the package would just need a simple Senate majority of 51 votes, rather than 60.